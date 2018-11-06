JetBlue to donate $1 to for every passenger flying on the Red Sox plane in Nov.

November 6, 2018 159

Puerto Rico’s largest airline, JetBlue, has committed to making a $1 donation to a charity of Caguas native Alex Cora’s choosing for every customer traveling on the Red Sox plane during the month of November.

Last Saturday, JetBlue, the baseball team’s official airline, provided the Red Sox-themed plane to transport Cora, team President Sam Kennedy, Chairman Tom Werner, and eight Red Sox players and coaches — and the trophy — to and from Puerto Rico to celebrate the victory in Caguas.

“As the largest airline in Boston and Puerto Rico, we’re proud to bring Alex Cora and the World Series trophy to the island and Alex’s hometown,” said Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing, JetBlue. “We congratulate our beloved Red Sox and look forward to celebrating with the Puerto Rican community.”

The trophy visit to Puerto Rico is the second trip the Red Sox have made to the island in 2018. A relief effort, also in partnership with JetBlue was conducted on Jan. 30 delivering nearly 10 tons of supplies to aid Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.