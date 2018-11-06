ABRE Puerto Rico announces new Board of Directors

November 6, 2018 177

Nonprofit organization ABRE Puerto Rico announced the appointment of CPA Zulmarie Urrutia Vélez, communications strategy consultant Farasch López-Reyloz, Economist José Joaquín Villamil and financial consultant Juan Guillermo-Herrans as the new members of its Board of Directors.

ABRE PR is a nonprofit entity that, through its website publishes highly appealing government information in a simple manner to assess the situation of the areas of education and economy in Puerto Rico and how public funds are handled.

“The combination of experiences and knowledge of the members of ABRE PR’s Board has allowed us to face the new challenges and projects that we will carry out at the end of this year and the beginning of 2019,” said Arnaldo Cruz, co-founder of ABRE Puerto Rico, along with Elizabeth Pérez-Chiqués and entrepreneur Alvin G. Quiñonez-Oppenheimer.

“With the new Board’s composition, ABRE PR starts a new phase, developing projects of resilience and citizen perception,” they said in a joint statement.

Urrutia is a business consultant and chaired the Puerto Rico College of CPAs during 2015-2016. Meanwhile, López-Reyloz has held several positions in several local media outlets and worked as deputy director of El Nuevo Día newspaper.

Villamil is chairman and CEO of Estudios Técnicos and is widely recognized and respected in Puerto Rico and other countries for his contribution to economic development, economy and planning. For his part, Herrans is a financial consultant who founded the Herrans Group 24 years ago, which offers investment advisory services to institutional clients and family companies to achieve their financial objectives.

Next month, ABRE PR plans to launch the new “School Performance Index” for the 2016-2017 school year, which grades public schools based on student performance on the META and College Board tests.

In addition, ABRE PR is awaiting the delivery of the financial statements of 29 of the island’s 78 municipalities to launch, at the beginning of 2019, the new “Fiscal Health Index,” which assesses the economic situation and grades towns based on their performance.