Job Corps launches summer recruitment drive in Puerto Rico

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a summer recruitment drive in Puerto Rico, offering immediate openings and free career training in leading industries for low-income youths aged 16 to 24.

“Job Corps offers a path to apprenticeships and higher-paying careers in the nation’s fastest-growing industries,” said Rachel Torres, national director of Job Corps. “Our graduates fill a critical need for employers and the economy.”

There are two Job Corps campuses in Puerto Rico: Arecibo (in Garrochales) and Ramey (in Aguadilla). These offer career skills training in high-growth industry sectors, including advanced manufacturing, automotive and machine repair, construction, finance and business, health care, homeland security, hospitality, and renewable resources and energy.

Job Corps is free for eligible low-income individuals aged 16 to 24, and students can apply and enroll at any time. Job Corps provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance.

Applicants may qualify if they receive benefits such as SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are foster youth. Job Corps offers expedited enrollment for age-eligible young adults who are experiencing homelessness.

“For students, we are a path to careers, certifications and connections — all without student debt. For employers, we’re a possible solution to their workforce pipelines,” Torres said. “It’s a win-win for Puerto Ricans.”

Job Corps recently launched a revamped national website, as well as new sites for every campus in the country. Features include virtual tours, a 24/7 virtual assistant named Corey, and an interactive map allowing users to find a Job Corps campus based on location, industry, or a specific training area.