Job Corps, Melpro partner to train staff for renewable energy jobs

Through a $55,000 donation in high-tech renewable energy equipment for Job Corps laboratories, Melpro Group confirmed it seeks to support the training of future installers of solar energy systems.

Given the need for resources to fill technical jobs in Puerto Rico, and particularly training to work in the evolving renewable energy sector, Job Corps and Melpro Group entered into an alliance that will allow the institution to offer high-tech education in the field to students from the Aguadilla and Arecibo campuses.

In addition, the company will offer ongoing advice on reviewing and updating the courses offered by the institution, to adjust them to the needs of the industry, and will provide supervised practice for students who are candidates for graduation.

“The renewable energy industry continues to grow, which is why more and more technical personnel with knowledge of new technologies are needed,” said Luis Acevedo, CEO of Melpro Group.

“This increase in requests for solar equipment services can only be met by having trained personnel, who are becoming increasingly difficult to recruit, not only because of labor shortages, but because modern renewable energy systems require knowledgeable personnel. in the high technology used,” he said.

“For this reason, at Melpro Group we want to contribute to the development of these new installers of solar energy equipment so that they can go out with the best knowledge to the world of work in one of the fastest growing industries in the island,” said Acevedo.

Job Corps, established more than 50 years ago, combines an academic and vocational training that is free for students, then helps them participate in a supervised internship across industries that give them an experience in their area of learning.

This maximizes that each student can get stable jobs, according to their expertise. On an island level, the organization has helped thousands of low-income youths between the ages of 16 and 24, said Ismael Bordoy, director of Admissions and Transition to Work for Job Corps Puerto Rico & US Virgin Islands.

“At Job Corps, we have a mission to serve economically disadvantaged youth to join the workforce,” he said.

“Our efforts are aimed at providing a technical career with high demand in the labor market and that is why we make alliances with companies such as Melpro Group that provide these opportunities, showing a commitment to the future of the young people we serve,” said Bordoy.