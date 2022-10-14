Type to search

Featured Retail

Josefina Vino y Cocina opens in Montehiedra after $325K investment

Michelle Kantrow October 14, 2022
Josefina Vino y Cocina is the newest addition to the Montehiedra retail sector.

Josefina Vino y Cocina, a new restaurant featuring a menu of international dishes and a lineup of fine cocktails, recently opened in the Montehiedra sector of San Juan, restaurant and municipal officials confirmed.

The restaurant entailed a $325,000 investment in improvements to the property, purchase of furniture and equipment, among others, and received incentives from the San Juan Municipal government.

The new venture will generate 38 jobs initially, with an expectation of reaching 55 in the next five years.

Through the “Emprendimiento Capital” program, the municipality granted incentives to the property for being within the San Juan city limits, Mayor Miguel Romero said.

“We’re excited to come to the commercial area of Montehiedra, to sign another incentive decree that not only made the opening of this restaurant and the creation of 38 jobs possible, but also strengthens and diversifies the gastronomic offer in this busy area in our city,” Romero said.

“We’re confident that this restaurant will continue to grow hand in hand with the residential and business community that welcomes them with the same optimism that we welcome them in the Municipality of San Juan,” he added.

Romero’s municipal administration has signed 13 decrees that have translated into a combined $9.6 million in private capital investment.

“In addition to all the indirect and induced economic activity that all this investment fosters, with this new decree there are already 446 new jobs created, which undoubtedly has a positive effect on the economy and business ecosystem in San Juan,” Romero said.

The Municipality of San Juan’s Economic Development Code allows it to impose, through ordinance, lower property tax rates than those generally established by law. It also provides that property taxes may be exempted, when the type of business or industry to which the property is dedicated, or its geographical location, merits it, he said.

Tags:

You Might also Like

PULSO, SBA to guide business owners affected by Hurricane Fiona
Contributor October 14, 2022
GivingTuesday Puerto Rico opens registry of solidarity initiatives for ’22
Contributor October 14, 2022
Bravo Family Foundation announces ’22 Rising Entrepreneurs Program winners
Contributor October 13, 2022
InterAmerican U. invests $600K in educational project in Philadelphia   
Contributor October 13, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

PULSO, SBA to guide business owners affected by Hurricane Fiona
GivingTuesday Puerto Rico opens registry of solidarity initiatives for ’22
Bravo Family Foundation announces ’22 Rising Entrepreneurs Program winners
InterAmerican U. invests $600K in educational project in Philadelphia   
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.