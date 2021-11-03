KAYAK unveils Spanish-language travel planning tools

All KAYAK’s tools available to facilitate searches are also at hand in Spanish.

Travel search engine KAYAK is bringing to Puerto Rico its online tools to help travelers experience the world, now in Spanish.

KAYAK in Spanish was launched in July 2017 to serve the Hispanic audience in the United States, as well as 13 other countries and territories in Central and South America, making the full range of search engine services and content accessible in their language, the company stated.

“We’re very excited about presenting KAYAK in Spanish in Puerto Rico, a very important destination in the Caribbean, which receives a large number of travelers and with an audience that knows how and loves to travel,” said Carolina Montenegro, general manager of KAYAK for Latin America.

“The people of Puerto Rico will learn how to explore the content and all the tools available to facilitate their searches in their main language, Spanish,” she said.

“The website is available and ready to help you make your dream trips and vacations possible. We invite you to search and, even better, to find the best alternatives for your trips in Spanish,” Montenegro said.

KAYAK has analyzed flight searches to identify the impact of COVID-19 and the process of returning travel to normal and reveals that Puerto Ricans are optimistic about reactivating their trips.

According to KAYAK, flight searches since the summer of 2021 have been strengthening, with an increase in searches of 59% in June, 67% in July and 52% in September compared to the same month of 2019. The results come from a study conducted by KAYAK that compares the monthly percentage of searches for flights originating in Puerto Rico between 2019 and 2021.

KAYAK operates a portfolio of brands through which the public finds alternatives for all their travel needs, in one place — airline tickets, car rentals, stays, experiences, and comprehensive destination guides.

All KAYAK’s tools available to facilitate searches are also at hand in Spanish, the company confirmed.