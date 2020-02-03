Kevane Grant Thornton accounting, advisory firm marks 45th yrs. in P.R.

February 3, 2020 168

Accounting and business consulting firm, Kevane Grant Thornton, and affiliate of Grant Thornton International Ltd, is marking its 45th anniversary in Puerto Rico.

The firm that employs more than 150 professionals on the island, is celebrating a 10.1% year-over-year growth, according to Grant Thornton global statistics report as of September 2019 for the Americas region.

The local firm is among the top in its field in Puerto Rico and the Grant Thornton network in the Americas. It offers integrated auditing, taxes, business advice and outsourcing services to individuals, medium and international companies, and firms come do business in Puerto Rico and/or export their services to any of the 140 countries where Grant Thornton operates.

“Since the firm was founded in 1975, our achievements are the result of a strategic plan that has allowed us to achieve sustainable growth and where we have been able to make adjustments to adapt to changes in the economy and in new ways of doing business and move hand in hand with what our customers expect from our services,” said Luis Carlos Marcano, managing partner.

At present, Kevane Grant Thornton works closely with more than 1,100 clients distributed among corporate, individuals and other entities in the services, hotel and tourism, real estate, restaurant chains, retail and wholesale, among others.

“We also identify with the past and recent events that the island has experienced, and as part of our social responsibility we help our clients, organizations and the community by offering our non-traditional services such as damage estimates, litigation support and forensic investigations,” Marcano said.

Puerto Rico, host of the Americas

During the first week of June, the island will, for the second time, host the annual meeting of Grant Thornton member firms in the Americas Region. The event is expected to gather some 120 people, including managing partners of member firms and global leaders of the organization, including its CEO, Peter Bodin.

The region’s areas of opportunity and development strategies for member firms will be discussed, local executives said.

“This visit is also intended to expose business opportunities on the island and serves as a platform to present our work plan and incorporate it with international efforts. It’s also a great way to celebrate our company’s 45 years,” Marcano said.