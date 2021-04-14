Kill Bill, Wovenware partner to streamline payments plugin development

Christian Gonzalez, CEO of Wovenware.

Kill Bill, the open-source billing and payment platform and Wovenware, a provider of custom AI and software engineering solutions, have announced a partnership to streamline the development of new plugins for the Kill Bill open-source platform.

The partnership enables companies to optimize the capabilities of the Kill Bill platform to better meet their customers’ payment needs.

As open-source software, Kill Bill is a unique solution in an industry saturated with proprietary SaaS billing offerings. The Kill Bill code is free, and its architecture is highly modularized, which gives users the freedom to customize it to their own business needs.

“Kill Bill’s number-one strength is its ability to build your business logic on top of it with plugins to create a customized billing and payments solution,” says co-founder Pierre Meyer. “It’s important to have a resource for plugin development.

“Clients without in-house IT resources can work with Wovenware. The company is very familiar with Kill Bill, and its stellar reputation makes it a natural choice as our plugin partner,” he said.

Wovenware, a nearshore software engineering firm headquartered in San Juan has received national recognition for its software engineering and AI capabilities, having been on the Entrepreneur360 list for the best entrepreneurial companies and five times on the Inc. 5000 list of the region’s fastest-growing private companies.

By designating Wovenware as the go-to vendor to configure, extend, and integrate Kill Bill with internal and third-party systems, Kill Bill users can shorten the inquiry process. Furthermore, by setting standardized development costs for plugin types, Wovenware has simplified the cost- analysis portion of evaluating Kill Bill.

“With a deep understanding of the innovative Kill Bill platform, Wovenware is ready to assist those interested in using Kill Bill as their billing solution,” says Wovenware CEO and co-founder Christian Gonzalez.

“We’re pleased to solidify our relationship with Kill Bill and excited to help clients with plugins and other integrations so that they can quickly and efficiently leverage the power of the billing platform,” he said.

As one of the first projects under the integration partnership, Wovenware has developed an open-source plugin that enables Kill Bill users to use Braintree as their payment processor for credit/debit cards, ACH, PayPal, Venmo, and many other payment methods. The plugin is available on Wovenware’s page on GitHub.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.