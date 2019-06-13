KOI IXS wins 4 awards for digital pieces produced in P.R.

June 13, 2019 116

Marketing technology consultancy firm, KOI IXS, won two gold, a silver and a bronze SME Digital Awards granted by the Sales and Marketing Association of Puerto Rico during its recent summit.

The event, which recognizes the best practices in the use of the internet as part of marketing, publicity and public relations campaigns carried out in Puerto Rico, recognized four projects by the agency’s work team.

The KOI IXS team was recognized by obtaining gold awards for the “Microsoft Mirror” software, and the web platform created for Rums of Puerto Rico: rumcapital.com. A series of documentaries also created for Rones de Puerto Rico received the silver prize, while the Bot-Tender chatbot that allowed Rones de Puerto Rico to “interactively” interact with fans during Major League games held on the island in April 2018 won bronze in the annual competition.

“With the effective use of artificial intelligence, our team developed a tool that promises to be very useful and easy to use for the general public. At KOI IXS, we managed to produce a mechanism that would be of great value for professionals of all kinds who need to improve their public speaking skills,” said Edwin Miranda, the firm’s chief executive officer.