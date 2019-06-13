Wilma Vázquez Hospital to serve Molina Healthcare Vital Plan patients

June 13, 2019 80

Beneficiaries from the government of Puerto Rico’s Vital Plan affiliated to Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico, now will have direct access to the services offered by Wilma N. Vázquez Hospital in Vega Baja, after an agreement reached between the two organizations.

“We continue to strengthen and expand our provider network in the government’s health plan to widen the scope of options to our beneficiaries in the northern region of the island,” said Carlos A. Carrero, president Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico.

“At the Wima N. Vázquez Hospital our members will have access to optimum health care, closer to their communities, and will benefit in particular, from their ‘door to provider’ attention service, that manages emergencies within 30 minutes of arrival,” he said.

The Wilma N. Vázquez Hospital in Vega Baja, is a full-service regional hospital with emergency room, pediatric services 24 hours a day, surgery, Pediatric Clinic, Imaging and Nuclear Medicine Center, Wound and Ulcer Treatment Center, Hyperbaric Medicine, Laparoscopic Surgery Center, Thyroid Biopsy Clinic, Skilled Nursing Facility, Infusion Center, and Physical Therapy facilities. In addition, the Hospital provides gastroenterology ambulatory services, among many other services.

“Molina is an effective partner like we never had before until now. We welcome all beneficiaries from the government’s Vital Plan affiliated to Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico, so they can access all services offered by our Hospital, including private rooms at no additional cost,” said Wilma Vázquez Hospital Chairman José Orlando Pabón.

Molina Healthcare is managed care organization in the United States, catering in Puerto Rico only to the government’s Vital beneficiaries. Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico continues to forge alliances with key providers in order to offer the highest quality care to its members.

Recently, Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico added to is provider’s network the Hospital Centro Comprensivo de Cáncer, Manatí and Mayagüez Medical Center, Metro Pavía Hospital’s network, Doctor’s Centers, HIMA System, Manatí Medical Center and Mayagüez Medical Center, among others.