Latino Wall Street to host 1st financial conference in Puerto Rico

A recent session sponsored by Latino Wall Street in New York.

Latino Wall Street — a financial and stock education platform for the Latin community — is set to present the first edition of their annual conference on May 27 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center at 5 p.m., when they will offer workshops on financial and investment education to the community.

The workshops will also address topics such as “Introduction to Investing,” “Personal Finance,” “Women in Options Trading,” “Understanding Credit,” “Cryptocurrency in the New Economy,” “Over $100 Million in Assets During a Pandemic” and “The Mindset of a Successful Investor.”

“There are financial options that are strategies to generate income, like the stock market that is a very powerful tool that most people don’t know about,” said Gabriela Berrospi, founder of Latino Wall Street.

Berrospi, or “Gaby Wall Street,” as she is known in her professional field, will outline the different ways that people have to invest, according to their respective interests and socioeconomic realities.

“When it comes to the role of women, 80% of the Latino Wall Street community are women and Latinas,” said Berrospi.

Latino Wall Street invested $50,000 and secured sponsorships to make the event possible, Berrospi explained.

The event will be held in person or virtual format, for which tickets are available on the organization’s website, where more information about the event can also be found.

The in-person pass will give access to the entire educational program that will be presented by the panel of experts, as well as the Latino Wall Street TV and Cripto TV sessions from the moment the pass is purchased until June 1, 2022.

Participants also have the option of getting a VIP ticket for a second day of activities, which will include a private luncheon party with the Latino Wall Street panel of experts and celebrities on May 28.

“We’re in 2022 and it follows the stereotype of the man who dominates Wall Street and you don’t see a presence of Latinos and you don’t see a presence of women,” said Berrospi. “So, a Latina woman on Wall Street challenges the system, she is disruptive, she breaks stereotypes and for us she is a symbol of what is possible.”

“We have 4,000 members in Latino Wall Street and every woman has made it and so there is no excuse for anyone,” added Berrospi.

Berrospi explained how everyone can start investing with a minimum investment, which is by buying a share that can come in different prices, even a penny through the “penny stocks,” and then continue to grow from there, with affordable options.

The Latino Wall Street platform seeks to train its audience to generate passive income through financial investments, executed with professional strategies that generate wealth over time and guarantee a better quality of life.