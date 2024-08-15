LBB Specialties expands into Puerto Rico, LatAm’s life sciences market

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

LBB Specialties’ headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Industry veteran Albit Negrón was appointed to lead business development in the region.

Connecticut-based LBB Specialties (LBBS), a distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients, has announced its expansion into the Puerto Rico and Latin America life sciences markets as part of its strategy to support “innovation across the life sciences industry and supporting growth in local economies.”

To lead this expansion, LBBS has appointed industry veteran Albit Negrón as business development director, Life Sciences, for the region.

“With a proven track record in the industry and a deep understanding of the Puerto Rico and Latin American markets, Negrón will be instrumental in leading business development efforts and fostering strong customer relationships,” the company stated.

“We’re excited to enter the Puerto Rico and Latin America markets at a time of rapid growth in the life sciences sector,” said Seth Burns, senior vice president of Life Sciences at LBBS. “Our expansion aligns with our strategic growth plans as well as our commitment to providing customers with the essential ingredients and expertise they need to succeed.”

LBBS plans to use its product portfolio, industry knowledge and supply chain capabilities to deliver value to pharmaceutical, biologics and medical device companies in the region, it said.

By combining local market expertise with LBBS’ global resources, the company aims to accelerate innovation and support the development of life-saving products, it added.

“I’m thrilled to join LBB Specialties and contribute to its expansion in Puerto Rico and Latin America,” said Negrón. “The region offers immense potential, and I’m confident that LBBS’ commitment to customer satisfaction and technical expertise will position us as a valuable partner to the life sciences community.”