Popular activates JumpStart program to help commercial customers

This program was created to provide Popular’s commercial clients with emergency capital to meet their business needs following a catastrophic event.

Those affected may contact the bank from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31.

Banco Popular de Puerto Rico announced the activation of its JumpStart financing program as part of its efforts to help its commercial clients restart and stabilize their businesses after Tropical Storm Ernesto.

Customers who have been affected can visit one of the bank’s branches, contact their relationship officer or the Commercial Support Center from Aug. 15 to Oct. 31. The financial institution advised those affected to call 787-756-3939 or 1-855-756-3939 to evaluate their business needs.

The last time Banco Popular offered support through the program was in 2020, following the earthquakes that affected the southern part of the island, which were included in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s emergency declaration at the time.