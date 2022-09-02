Lead Up Labs launches ‘Work on You’ social leadership program

Cynthia Martínez

Digital business platform Lead Up Labs recently created the “Work on You” social leadership program to help anyone with a personal or professional goal to make it a reality for free— from starting a business to writing a book.

“Work on You” consists of two sessions on Sept. 7 and Oct. 5. “Power mom bootcamp,” which is aimed at all mothers, which is being done in digital format as a social project for the first time, will take place first.

“Without an expiration date,” which is taking place for the second year in a row in October, targets anyone over the age of 40, focused on helping all audiences, organizers said.

Lead Up Labs is a digital business platform based on a methodology that helps people focus and achieve their goals, whether professional or personal. Platform creator, entrepreneur Cynthia Martínez, launched this project motivated by the desire to help people who often do not have access to free programs that are just as effective as those of a business accelerator, which usually are expensive.

“As a mother, wife, daughter, granddaughter and businesswoman, I fully understand the challenges that many mothers and people over 40 may feel or think about when starting a business or launching themselves to achieve a goal,” she said.

“This reality is what motivated me to create this leadership social program as a life purpose, under the Lead Up Labs platform,” Martínez explained, adding that the differentiator of these programs is that each workshop will transcend from theory to practice.

“These workshops are not limited to motivating, but they take the participant to action by creating new habits that help them achieve sustainable results. Many times, we need new expectations, hope and direction to achieve what we want without thinking that some limitation or age makes it impossible to get,” she said.

“So, with just the right amount of passion, dedication, understanding and vision, we’ll help each participant exploit their talents and make the most of them with a proven methodology and multiple testimonials that it can be done,” she added.

Each workshop seeks to “unite in perfect symbiosis the sensitivity and wisdom of the baby boomer population with the creative and technological agility of the new generations, to create new success stories and be able to develop more purposeful programs that contribute to a better world,” Martinez said.

The “Power mom bootcamp” session will be three weeks long, while “No expiration date” will last for six weeks. Each will meet once a week on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

There are up to 1,000 spaces available and an application is required.