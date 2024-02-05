Type to search

Legal Aid Society of Puerto Rico opens community reentry program

February 5, 2024
The Legal Aid Society of Puerto Rico building in San Juan

The Legal Aid Society of Puerto Rico (SAL, in Spanish) has initiated a new Community Reentry Program, that offers free legal services to indigent people seeking to clear their criminal records and obtain a certificate of good standing.

In the case of misdemeanor convictions, applicants must wait six months after completing their sentence. Those convicted of a felony that is related to the Sex Offender and Child Abuse Registry or Convicted Corruption Offender’s Registry, may petition the primary court for an order to expunge the conviction from the criminal record after five years without committing a crime, maintaining a good community reputation and submitting a DNA sample as required by the DNA Data Bank Act if applicable.

The program also provides services such as the return of mugshots and fingerprints from state agencies after exoneration. It offers orientation and legal assistance for removal from the Sex Offender and Child Abuse Registry or other state registries upon completion of the sentence.

“SAL continues to lead the way for indigent criminal legal services after 69 years. Last year, SAL started the Program for Legal Assistance in Mental Health Proceedings, which by December 2023, had attended nearly 1,972 cases and intervened in 4,994 legal hearings. Both programs exist thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act under the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority,” said Félix Vélez-Alejandro, executive director of SAL.

Those interested in the reentry program’s legal services should contact SAL’s Special Matters and Post-Sentence Remedies Division at 787-765-4042 or 787-765-4043.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
