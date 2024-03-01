Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico legislature’s Budget Office probes general fund revenue, expenditure trends

Contributor March 1, 2024
Luis F. Cruz-Batista, executive director of OPAL, heads the meeting.

Fiscal data from the period when the government of Puerto Rico ceased paying the public debt was analyzed as part of a discussion on general fund revenue and spending trends organized by the Legislative Assembly’s Budget Office (OPAL, in Spanish).

At the meeting, financial figures from 2000 to 2021 were examined, focusing on the 2016 fiscal year, when according to official reports the government had $9 billion in revenue and $8.58 billion in expenses.

It was explained that despite a net surplus of $564 million, combined with other financing sources, the amount was not enough to cover the government debt service, which was of around $1 billion.

It was also established that fiscal 2015, the last year in which a payment was made, ended with a net deficit of $621 million. That year, income totaled $8.8 billion and expenditures were at $9.5 billion, including a debt payment of $861 million, Luis F. Cruz-Batista, executive director of OPAL, noted at the meeting.

The discussion was based on government income and expenses as broken down in the Schedule of Revenues and Expenditures Budget and Actual-Budgetary Basis of the General Fund, which is part of the Puerto Rico government’s audited financial statements. Reports presented at the meeting showed that each fiscal year from 2000 to 2014 concluded with a deficit.

This resulted in an accumulated deficit of $25.7 billion over the 15-year span, given that income for the period totaled $118.7 billion and expenses, including debt payment, totaled $144.5 billion. 

Cruz-Batista explained that the shortfall was bridged with $9.5 billion from loans and refinancing, $8.9 billion in loans from the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina, in Spanish) and $5.7 billion in transfers from other funds, resulting in a net deficit of $1.6 billion.

In the analyzed period, income taxes accounted for 65% of the general fund’s revenue, while the sales and use tax (IVU, in Spanish), implemented in 2006, contributed 4%, and tax collections comprised 23% of the total income.

Of the $144.5 billion the government incurred in the first 15 years of the 21st century, 31% of the expenditures were in education, 20% in public security and 15% in health care.

The OPAL meeting is the first of a series aimed at evaluating the government of Puerto Rico’s financial reports.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Op-Ed: Stretching your dollar — 25 tips to save and keep expenses in check
Michelle Kantrow June 7, 2022
Oversight Board certifies Puerto Rico’s 1st compliant General Fund budget
Contributor July 2, 2021
Espacios Abiertos: OBoard cuts only essential services, leaves tax privileges intact
Contributor June 3, 2021
$58M in budget cuts, adjustments put agriculture services at risk, Farm Bureau says
Contributor May 21, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

This public-private partnership is a way to meet the port infrastructure needs in the hands of the largest independent port operator in the world … to achieve the goal of increasing the arrival of cruise ships to the island and to continue promoting the development of the tourism sector and the local economy.”

 

Fermín Fontanés, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A), on the completion of financial arrangements between the Puerto Rico Ports Authority and San Juan Cruise Port for the San Juan Bay cruise terminal public-private partnership project.

Related Stories

Op-Ed: Stretching your dollar — 25 tips to save and keep expenses in check
Oversight Board certifies Puerto Rico’s 1st compliant General Fund budget
Espacios Abiertos: OBoard cuts only essential services, leaves tax privileges intact
$58M in budget cuts, adjustments put agriculture services at risk, Farm Bureau says
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.