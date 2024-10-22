Type to search

Economy Featured

Survey: Demand for credit counseling in Puerto Rico rises by 167%

Maria Miranda October 22, 2024
Many households are being affected by rising costs and credit card debt. (Credit: Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstime.com)

Credit card debt and inflation are pushing more people in the U.S. and Puerto Rico into financial stress.

A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Money Management International (MMI) reveals that 83% of Americans with credit card debt have struggled to make ends meet this year, with inflation likely playing a major role. In Puerto Rico, the demand for credit counseling has surged by 167% compared to last year.

“We are seeing higher debt balances and household budget deficits among new customers. There is a notable disparity between Puerto Rico and the mainland United States, where the volume of counseling this year is up 42% over last,” said Thomas Nitzsche, MMI’s vice president of public relations told News is my Business. 

With the rising cost of living, more people are seeking financial counseling and help managing credit card debt. 

“Our customers tell us that inflation and the Fed’s attempts to curb it by raising interest rates,” have contributed to their financial challenges over the last few years, Nitzsche said.

“Lack of affordable housing is also a concern: Homeowners seeking credit counseling in 2024 experience housing costs 36% higher compared to four years ago and carry 21% more unsecured debt than in 2020,” he said. 

Renters, he added, are facing rent increases of 44% higher than four years ago, with a 26% rise in unsecured debt. 

“Among those seeking credit counseling from MMI prior to March 2022, when the Fed began raising rates, the average debt interest rate was 25.5%, versus 27.8% [annual percentage rate (APR)] this year,” he noted.

Nitzsche highlighted the case of Samuel Nieves, a 61-year-old from Carolina, Puerto Rico, who turned to MMI after retiring early due to reduced income.

“While he is now judgment-proof due to his protected income as a disabled veteran, he wished to repay about $14,000 of debt and improve his credit,” he explained. “We worked with his creditors to lower the interest rates into the single digits, and he’s on track to complete his repayment in five years.”

The survey also found that 73% of Americans with credit card debt cite inflation as one of the most significant pressures on their household budget. The rising cost of essential items, such as groceries and utilities, has increased financial stress for many households. 

New customers seeking financial counseling from MMI report an average monthly household budget deficit of nearly $300, a figure that has doubled in the last two years.

Author Details
Maria Miranda
Author Details
Maria Miranda is an investigative reporter and editor with 20 years of experience in Puerto Rico’s English-language newspapers. In that capacity, she has worked on long-term projects and has covered breaking news under strict deadlines. She is proficient at mining data from public databases and interviewing people (both public figures and private sector individuals). She is also a translator, and has edited and translated an economy book on Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis. She worked as an interpreter for FEMA during the recent recovery efforts of Hurricane María and earned her FEMA badge.
http://newsismybusiness.com
mmiranda@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Insight: Maximizing the use of federal funds
Contributor July 8, 2024
Puerto Rico legislature’s Budget Office probes general fund revenue, expenditure trends
Contributor March 1, 2024
Op-Ed: Stretching your dollar — 25 tips to save and keep expenses in check
Michelle Kantrow June 7, 2022
Oversight Board certifies Puerto Rico’s 1st compliant General Fund budget
Contributor July 2, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“It is essential that the [Financial Oversight and Management Board] takes immediate action to lead and coordinate all relevant parties, ensuring that the [Puerto Rico energy] grid’s reconstruction efforts are prioritized and that federal funds allocated for this purpose are used quickly and effectively.”

 

— Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis E. Pizarro-Otero

Related Stories

Insight: Maximizing the use of federal funds
Puerto Rico legislature’s Budget Office probes general fund revenue, expenditure trends
Op-Ed: Stretching your dollar — 25 tips to save and keep expenses in check
Oversight Board certifies Puerto Rico’s 1st compliant General Fund budget
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.