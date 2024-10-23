EO Puerto Rico hosts entrepreneurial competition for students

Osvaldo G. Ríos, founder and sales manager of La Wagon

EO Puerto Rico, the local chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a nonprofit network dedicated to the personal and professional growth of its members, hosted the local finals and ceremony for the EO Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) Start It Up competition, in collaboration with Grupo Guayacán, a local nonprofit entrepreneurial organization.

The event recognized young entrepreneurs who participated in the competition. Osvaldo G. Ríos, founder and sales manager of La Wagon, a business specializing in smash burgers and “tripleta” meat sandwiches in the Mayagüez area, was named Puerto Rico’s champion.

Over the past six months, five college students received business training, coaching and mentorship through Grupo Guayacán’s EnterPRize program, and presented their businesses to a panel of judges during the event.

Ríos was awarded a cash prize of $5,000 and a ticket to represent Puerto Rico in the global quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in March. If he advances to the semifinals, he will also be featured in “Start It Up,” a reality series about entrepreneurship by EO.

“EO’s mission with this global competition is to inspire and support young entrepreneurs in achieving their business goals by providing guidance and mentorship from established experts,” said Michelle Arce, president of EO Puerto Rico. “These young people are the future of our country’s development, and we want to help them maximize their potential as individuals and business owners.”

Gloridie Lebrón López, founder of Comfybum, was recognized with the Social Impact award for her company, which creates pet beds made from recycled tires, contributing to environmental protection by addressing tire waste.

“We firmly believe in the transformative power of entrepreneurship for Puerto Rico’s economic development. Collaborating with EO Puerto Rico allows us to strengthen our network of partners inside and outside Puerto Rico, offering young entrepreneurs the platform and resources to scale their businesses and create a positive impact in their communities,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

Since 2015, the EO GSEA Start It Up competition in Puerto Rico has been held in partnership with Grupo Guayacán. Students interested in competing at the global level must first apply to EnterPRize, the annual competition organized by Grupo Guayacán that offers mentorship and training for early-stage entrepreneurs.

The call for entries for the 2025 edition of EO GSEA Start It Up will open in February.