Leonardo 5th Avenue opening 1st store in FL

February 4, 2020 172

Puerto Rican businessman and fashion designer Leonardo Cordero-Suria will open his first stateside Leonardo 5th Avenue store in Winter Park, Florida on Feb. 5, he announced.

The 49-year-old company known for its male fashions will be located about 10 minutes from downtown Orlando.

“Winter Park is a reference in fashion, entertainment and in turn a destination for the region’s wedding industry,” said Cordero-Suria, about the choice of the location for the new store.

For that reason, he and his team took on the task of designing the 1,700 square-foot store to integrate the concepts of tailor-made designs through the use of modern technology, and ready-to-wear pieces that are available to purchase immediately.

“This is a market that values elegance, sophistication and quality, which are the traits offered by our suits and labels, while giving customers the freedom to fully customize and make them unique,” Cordero-Suria said.

With eight stores in Puerto Rico and three in the Dominican Republic, Leonardo 5th Avenue is positioning itself to grow in the continental U.S. using Central Florida as a base, he said.

“We have made a significant investment in this region because we came to stay and show Florida that Puerto Rico is willing to commit to its community that has welcomed us so warmly,” he said.

Leonardo 5th Avenue in Winter Park will present two new collections a year.