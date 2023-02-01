Liberty: Customers can ‘win big’ with benefits from Liberty Plus

Using the slogan, “Start winning with Liberty Plus,” the program is designed to encourage Liberty customers to enjoy the entire range of services that Liberty offers.

Liberty has launched Liberty Plus, a program that allows new and existing customers to receive exclusive benefits and discounts when they subscribe or combine their mobile services with their home internet and television services.

“This is our way to appreciate customers who have a stronger relationship with our company by entrusting their fixed and mobile needs to us,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of product strategy and customer experience at Liberty. “Liberty Plus makes customers feel like their loyalty is appreciated and they are receiving more value thanks to their continued business.”

Liberty Plus will offer unique benefits to customers with Liberty’s internet, television and mobile services that include doubled fixed internet service speeds, free mobile line activation and upgrades, a $10 monthly discount per line in Liberty’s best unlimited plan, and a 15% discount in accessories.

Liberty Plus members can also get a preview of special offers and new mobile devices before these are available to the public. More offers will be added later.

For more information on Liberty Plus, the program’s requirements, advantages it offers and to subscribe, customers can visit the program’s landing page at the company’s website.

To participate in Liberty Plus, new and existing customers must be subscribed to Liberty’s internet, television and mobile services. Customers interested in enrolling in Liberty Plus can do so by visiting any Liberty store. They can also enroll at the program’s landing page by clicking the button in the orange bar and entering their contact information.