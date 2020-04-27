Liberty LatAm launches COVID-19 PSA channels in region

April 27, 2020 162

In response to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Liberty Latin America Ltd. announced it has launched PSA (public service announcement) channels and content loops to educate audiences on the public health crisis and combat misinformation about COVID-19 across communities in the Caribbean and Latin America.

In Puerto Rico, more than 50% of Ch. 85’s daily programming carries educational messages about COVID-19. Programming includes educational capsules on the virus, how to prevent contagion and how to support the immune system, just to name a few.

The channel also airs tips to help parents during the quarantine from parenting coach Jorge Carvajal, plus tips for students facing the college application process, provided by Kinesis Foundation.

In addition, Liberty Puerto Rico rebroadcasts videos from the “Navega con Seguridad” program to promote safer internet use at a time when practically all daily activities are carried out online.

This special programming also includes documentaries from “Curiosity Stream” which delve deep into the virus and the pandemic’s evolution. On the other hand, Yldefonso López provides capsules that use humor to bring messages on prevention and the importance of staying home.

Also included are PSA’s for the Psychosocial First Aid Line (known by its Spanish acronym PAS) from the Mental Health and Anti-Addiction Services Administration, plus public service announcements from different nonprofit organizations such as Partnership for a Drug-Free Puerto Rico and United Way.

In addition, Liberty Puerto Rico is posting through all of its lineup’s channels 15 or 30-second clips as public service to educate on the virus, the PAS line, and new Partnership for a Drug-Free Puerto Rico and United Way campaigns, just to name a few, the company announced.