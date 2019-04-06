Liberty P.R. offers update on NBCUniversal channel blackout

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Liberty Puerto Rico President Naji Khoury says NBCUniversal is holding customers hostage, while no new negotiations are scheduled to solve the matter to get Telemundo, NBC and 13 other channels back on the air. In the meantime, the carrier is offering discounted services and vows to give credit.
Listen to the full interview HERE!
Author Details
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.
Comment here