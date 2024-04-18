Liberty implements Qtrac queue tracking system in Puerto Rico stores

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liberty Puerto Rico is improving the customer experience by rolling out the Qtrac queue management and appointment scheduling systems at its stores and kiosks throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The technology – which is now being utilized at 112 locations including 37 stores, 42 authorized retailers and 35 kiosks – enables customers to make appointments, check in with their mobile devices, track their wait status and respond to surveys.

“Liberty came to us because they wanted to improve wait times, make in-person visits more enjoyable and better understand their customers’ needs,” said Qtrac CEO Yoni Lavi.

“This enterprise adoption addresses all of that with advanced queue management and appointment scheduling tools, as well as the ability to collect actionable insights into the customer experience through advanced reporting and feedback,” Lavi added.

The new system allows customers to shop or manage their time while waiting for their turn in line.

Stores can also send customers promotions or real-time communications via the Qtrac technology, which is touted for “its ease of use, flexibility, advanced rules and reporting functions, and the overall completeness of the product.”

In addition, Qtrac allows managers to gather customer information before their visit so they can be prioritized in line and matched to the right agent to assist them based on their needs.

“Qtrac will be a valuable tool across all of our retail locations,” said Ankit Sharma, Liberty Puerto Rico’s vice president of B2C Commercial Strategy.

“Not only will our customers be able to enjoy their in-store experience more, but we will also have a bird’s-eye view of any problems with wait times, staffing or customer experience that need to be addressed,” Sharma added.

The partnership grows Qtrac’s footprint in Latin America and within the telecommunications sector, with plans for further expansion internationally and within the industry.

“Telecom offers unique challenges at retail locations,” said Steve Covate, Qtrac’s vice president of sales. “We have done a lot of implementations in this industry, so Qtrac is well equipped to address those issues while supporting a personalized customer journey.”