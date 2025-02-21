Liberty Puerto Rico laying off 82 employees in reorganization

Eduardo Díaz-Corona, Liberty Puerto Rico’s general manager

The announcement comes in the wake of the release of financial results for 2024.

In the wake of releasing financial results for the last quarter and full year 2024, which showed drops in revenue and subscribers, Liberty Puerto Rico announced plans to “achieve greater operational efficiencies, improve financial performance, and enhance customer experience” that entails laying off 82 employees, representing 4% of its labor force.

“Last year, we finished the transition of the mobile operation and are now fully in control to run our own mobile core and customer management systems and processes,” said Eduardo Díaz-Corona, general manager of Liberty Puerto Rico.

“We relaunched the brand with the Liberty Loop offer and ‘Contigo siempre’ promise, and we are very thankful for the consumer’s trust as we have seen a consistent increase in sales and a dramatic improvement in customer sentiment,” he said.

Díaz-Corona went on to explain that the company continues a transformation plan to leverage synergies between the mobile and fixed operations as a converged organization. Part of this process included an analysis of the organizational structure and the operating model of the business.

“We have the momentum to continue the transformation of our operational model to increase the company’s financial performance and efficiency,” he added. “We are constantly adapting to ensure that we are best positioned to grow, to better serve our customers, our team, the communities we serve, and our shareholders.”

These actions led to a reduction of some positions and the creation of other specialized positions to enhance customer experience and continue to support the Contigo siempre promise.

The company has added and will continue adding positions to strengthen the areas of analytics and business intelligence, pricing, customer value proposition, customer experience, churn, financial planning, supply chain, go to market strategy, sales channel strategy, and billing and collections.

The company still has with more than 1,900 employees in Puerto Rico.

“Saying goodbye to our colleagues is always the most difficult part of this process,” said Díaz-Corona. “We’re taking care of our people with transition support, compensation, extended medical coverage, and other benefits.”

He said the company will “continue with aggressive plans to invest in its networks (hardening of critical nodes in the fixed network and continue with the 5G expansion and deployment of the additional spectrum acquired from Dish); launch new products, offers, and benefits for customers; optimize customer management systems; recruit key positions where specialized talent is needed; and continue driving sales and enhancing customer experience tools.”