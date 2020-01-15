Liberty Puerto Rico says services are back to normal post-earthquakes

January 15, 2020 188

More than 90% of Liberty Puerto Rico customers islandwide already have access to their video, internet and telephony, company President Naji Khoury confirmed.

The executive added that all Liberty stores and kiosks around the island are operating full-time, with the exception of the Ponce Mall store, which is closed for security reasons until further notice.

To provide internet service in earthquake-struck communities, Liberty and Liberty Foundation, the company’s corporate social responsibility arm, are providing Wi-Fi service and supplies to shelters set up in earthquake-struck communities, Khoury said.

The hotspots are active at the following shelters: the Luis A. “Pegui” Mercado Toro Municipal Stadium in Guayanilla, the Cancha Bajo Techo Juan E. Lluch and the Luis “Pimba” Alvarado Municipal Gymnasium, both in Lajas, the Rafael D. Milán Padró Park in Sabana Grande, the Peñuelas Municipal Athletic Track, the Mario “Ñeto” Ramírez Municipal Stadium in Yauco and the Guánica Athletic Track. This one will start operating today.

In addition, the company is providing dedicated internet to city hall offices and command centers that are set up in shelters. These hotspots, which are on 24 hours a day, will be available while the shelters are operational and in coordination with the municipality.

Evacuees and visitors have access to free high-speed Wi-Fi service so they can use their own electronic devices to cover basic digital communication needs such as contacting family members, sending e-mails and entertaining themselves, he said.

In addition, Liberty Foundation delivered snacks, water and nutritional beverages to the Lajas, Guánica and Guayanilla shelters.

The Foundation will visit shelters and affected communities again this week to hand out backpacks filled with basic items, many of which were donated by Liberty Puerto Rico employees, said the nonprofit’s Executive Director, Yadira Valdivia.

“We’re grateful for the generosity and dedication of our volunteer employees who have donated basic items and have worked long hours installing the Wi-Fi connections and taking care of people,” Valdivia said.

The Foundation is also working with community organizations that are currently providing aid in the Southern and Southwestern regions of the island, she said.