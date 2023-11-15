Liberty to launch mobile spam, fraud call protection service

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

According to Hiya’s latest research, 15.7% of all unidentified calls in Puerto Rico are spam and 14% of those are fraud calls. (Credit © Rokas Tenys | Dreamstime.com)

Liberty Latin America, parent company of Liberty Puerto Rico, has announced its partnership with voice security company Hiya to provide spam and fraud protection services to all eligible Liberty Latin America mobile subscribers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Liberty Call Defense, powered by Hiya Protect, will go live this fall, officials said.

According to Hiya’s latest research, 15.7% of all unidentified calls in Puerto Rico are spam, and 14% of those are fraud calls. As spammers increase in frequency and sophistication, network-wide call protection offers consumers comprehensive protection from spam and fraud.

“As spam and fraud is plaguing consumers across nearly every channel of communications, including the internet and mobile devices, we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our customers’ most important communications,” said Liberty Latin America Chief Technology and Product Officer Aamir Hussain.

“Protecting customers from the potential damages of spam and fraud calls is a growing concern across the industry and a major priority at Liberty Latin America. We’re thrilled to bring Hiya’s best-in-class call protection to our voice network subscribers across Puerto Rico and the USVI,” he said.

Consumers that use Hiya Protect either through the Hiya App, Samsung galaxy devices, or with their telecommunication provider, “are the most protected consumers anywhere on the voice network,” said Hiya President Kush Parikh.

“As voice remains consumers’ preferred method of communication, it’s also potentially the most susceptible to spam and fraud – challenging network providers to establish greater trust in the voice network,” said Parikh. “Liberty Latin America is leading the charge across Puerto Rico and the USVI by implementing Hiya Protect to fight spam and fraudsters while helping legitimate calls connect.”