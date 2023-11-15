Puerto Rico’s 4th BurgerFi location to open in Arecibo

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BurgerFi kiosks offer a shortcut to receiving food faster, speeding up service times by as much as 20%, according to Toast, a U.S.-based kiosk supplier. (Credit: BurgerFi)

Beyond Burgers LLC de Puerto Rico, owners of the BurgerFi franchise in Puerto Rico, announced the Nov. 28 opening of its fourth restaurant on the island, this time in Arecibo, at an investment of $800,000.

The restaurant, located at Popular Mortgage Plaza on PR-2, spans about 1,500 square feet with a capacity for 30 guests inside and outside seating for another 16, said Phillip Faigenblat, CEO of Beyond Burgers LLC de Puerto Rico. The restaurant also offers 30 parking spaces for patrons.

Arecibo’s BurgerFi will hire a minimum of 30 employees, including 15 full-time positions with comprehensive benefits and growth opportunities.

The first 25 customers to visit the restaurant on opening day will receive free hamburgers for a year, the chain announced.

At this BurgerFi, customers will be able to pre-order online, order delivery with local delivery partners, place an order at the register “or try out the new high-resolution ordering kiosk in the store,” Faigenblat said.

The Arecibo store joins BurgerFi’s existing locations in San Juan and Guaynabo, where there are two.