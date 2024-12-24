Liberty to rebroadcast 2024 Banco Popular holiday special until Jan. 6 

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The specials are described as “a holiday gift from Liberty to its customers.”

Liberty announced it will rebroadcast this year’s Banco Popular holiday special, which will be preceded by a short documentary about the Berklee in Puerto Rico musical education program. Both specials will air Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 on Liberty’s Channel 85 (285 HD).

“These specials are a holiday gift for our customers to show our appreciation for their continued trust,” said Giovanna Ramírez de Arellano, senior director of communications and corporate responsibility at Liberty.

“In addition to the traditional Christmas special from Banco Popular, we are also showing a documentary on the Berklee in Puerto Rico program, which we support through the Liberty Foundation,” she said. “Audiences will be able to see firsthand how much this program contributes to musical education on the island.”

Starting at 7:45 p.m., viewers can watch “Notas de Cambio” (“Notes of Change”), a 14-minute documentary on the Berklee in Puerto Rico program’s 28th edition, which took place in Caguas in 2023. The program offers participants access to the Berklee music education method, which includes theory, improvisation, group rehearsals, instrument techniques, arrangement and composition.

Students may also audition for acceptance at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

The program is produced by Make Music Happen, a nonprofit organization that promotes musical education and supports emerging musical talent on the island.

The short documentary will be followed at 8 p.m. by “Lo que nos une” (“What unites us”). Produced by Banco Popular, this traditional holiday music special highlights music as a unifying element for Puerto Ricans living on the island and abroad.

It also showcases traditional Puerto Rican songs that evoke nostalgia and features local artists from different generations, including Danny Rivera, Wisin, Charlie Aponte, Melina León, Pedro Capó, Los Rivera Destino, Ana Isabelle, Chabela, Moncho Rivera and Grupo Esencia.

“Lo que nos une” will also be available for viewing through Liberty on Demand until Jan. 6.