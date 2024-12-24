Marco’s Pizza opens 4 new locations in 2024 with $1.2M investment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marco's Pizza’s new location in Villalba.

The chain operates 60 restaurants across Puerto Rico.

Restaurant chain Marco’s Pizza, operated by Fransglobal, opened four new restaurants in 2024 — in Naranjito, Villalba, San Sebastián and Juncos — involving a combined $1.2 million investment as part of its ongoing growth strategy in Puerto Rico, company officials confirmed.

Each restaurant investment averaged $225,000 for construction and $75,000 for state-of-the-art equipment.

This expansion marks what the chain called an “exciting chapter” in its history.

“We’re thrilled to announce our 2024 openings in Naranjito at El Mercado Plaza, Villalba on Muñoz Rivera Avenue, San Sebastián on Hostos Street, and Juncos at Galería Juncos. These restaurants reflect not only our commitment to culinary excellence but also our dedication to strengthening ties with local communities by offering the best quality pizza made with dough crafted in Puerto Rico,” said Carlos Budet, president of Fransglobal.

“We look forward to providing our customers with a memorable dining experience in a welcoming, modern setting,” he added.

The new locations feature delivery service and advanced technology, including a point-of-sale system for seamless payment processing and online ordering.

Each new Marco’s Pizza created 25 direct jobs.

“This investment not only strengthens our workforce but also demonstrates our commitment to Puerto Rico’s economic development,” Budet said.

Looking ahead, Marco’s Pizza plans to continue its growth by opening four additional restaurants soon, although the locations have not yet been disclosed.