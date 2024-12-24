FirstBank provides $2.7M loan to Calben Group LLC

From left: Bedael Del Toro, deputy vice president of FirstBank’s Construction Unit; René López, senior vice president of Commercial Banking at FirstBank; Jimmy Cepeda, vice president of Calben Group LLC; Carlos Reyes, president of Calben Group; Nivia Castillo, vice president and manager of Commercial Sales at FirstBank; and Carlos Navarro, senior vice president of FirstBank’s Construction Unit.

Casa Bella Resort Living’s parent company plans to construct a third property to accommodate 29 new tenants.

FirstBank recently provided a $2,732,600 loan to Calben Group LLC, the parent company of Casa Bella Resort Living, to support its expansion plans. With this loan, a third property, located next to the first two properties in San Juan, will be built to house 29 new occupants.

“For us at FirstBank, it’s important to support the development of projects that contribute to improving the quality of life for one of Puerto Rico’s most vulnerable populations — the elderly. Casa Bella Resort Living’s business model has proven to be effective for the quality of services they offer, and we’re proud to provide the funds for them to continue with their expansion plans,” said René López, senior vice president of Commercial Banking at FirstBank.

Casa Bella Resort Living, located at Camino Figueroa in San Juan, is a boutique resort exclusively for seniors, offering personalized care and comprehensive support to improve their quality of life and well-being.

The services offered to residents include 24/7 care, psychological support and social counseling, a care team with registered nurses, medication management by a care team, personalized menus certified by a nutritionist, laundry service, flexible visiting hours, clinical laboratory testing and medical services, and medical equipment coordination.

“At Casa Bella Senior Resort Living, we’re proudly celebrating our 10th anniversary. On this very special occasion, we want to extend our sincere thanks to FirstBank for their invaluable support and trust in our project,” said Carlos Reyes, president of Calben Group.

“This has not only been fundamental to our growth and expansion but also to continuing to transform ideas into realities that positively impact those we serve,” he said. “Thanks to strategic allies such as FirstBank, we can continue strengthening our vision and consolidate ourselves as a benchmark in our industry.”

The new assisted living facilities will include private and semi-private rooms with smart TVs, a dining room, gazebo, administrative offices, a backup generator, a cistern, an elevator, Wi-Fi throughout the building, and a security system with cameras.