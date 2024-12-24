Network latency: a silent enemy for your business

Network latency is an important aspect of your operations’ performance. Understanding its causes and effects is the first step toward mitigating its negative impacts and improving your business’ efficiency and competitiveness.

All industries are becoming increasingly dependent on technology, and network latency can significantly impact a business’ efficiency and performance.

Network latency refers to the time it takes for a data packet to travel from its origin to its destination. It is the delay between an action and the corresponding response on a network. This delay is measured in milliseconds and can be affected by several factors. Low latency is important for activities that require a response in real time, such as videoconferencing or online transactions.

There are several factors that can cause latency. They include physical distance, insufficient bandwidth, network congestion, network hardware quality, inefficient network software and issues with Wi-Fi connections.

Latency is not just an annoyance. It has real consequences for your business, including reduced productivity, poor user experience, communication problems, loss of competitive advantages, impacts on e-commerce and even revenue loss.

If latency is giving you headaches, consider these solutions:

Improve network infrastructure: Invest in modern and efficient network hardware. Optimize bandwidth: Make sure you have enough bandwidth to handle data traffic. Update software and firmware: Keep your network software updated to maintain efficiency. Invest in a reliable internet connection: Choose a trustworthy provider with sufficient bandwidth for your needs. Imagine multiple devices — laptops, smartphones, tablets — connected simultaneously. With good speed, you can expect a seamless experience with all devices. Optimize your website: Reduce image sizes, use clean code and eliminate unnecessary plugins. Use content delivery network (CDN) servers: These globally distributed servers bring content closer to your customers, reducing distance and improving speed. Check your Wi-Fi configuration: Place routers strategically and use less congested channels. Monitor your network: Identify potential risks or configuration issues and address them promptly.

Liberty Business is at the forefront of these modern technologies, providing customers with valuable insights on network latency and other business telecom topics. Business owners interested in learning more about this and other related business topics can contact a Liberty Business representative at (787) 963-1000 or reach out to their business account manager.