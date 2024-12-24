Type to search

Biz Views

Network latency: a silent enemy for your business

Contributor December 24, 2024
Network latency is an important aspect of your operations’ performance. Understanding its causes and effects is the first step toward mitigating its negative impacts and improving your business’ efficiency and competitiveness.

ADVERTORIAL

All industries are becoming increasingly dependent on technology, and network latency can significantly impact a business’ efficiency and performance.

Network latency refers to the time it takes for a data packet to travel from its origin to its destination. It is the delay between an action and the corresponding response on a network. This delay is measured in milliseconds and can be affected by several factors. Low latency is important for activities that require a response in real time, such as videoconferencing or online transactions.

There are several factors that can cause latency. They include physical distance, insufficient bandwidth, network congestion, network hardware quality, inefficient network software and issues with Wi-Fi connections.

Latency is not just an annoyance. It has real consequences for your business, including reduced productivity, poor user experience, communication problems, loss of competitive advantages, impacts on e-commerce and even revenue loss.

If latency is giving you headaches, consider these solutions:

  1. Improve network infrastructure: Invest in modern and efficient network hardware.

  2. Optimize bandwidth: Make sure you have enough bandwidth to handle data traffic.

  3. Update software and firmware: Keep your network software updated to maintain efficiency.

  4. Invest in a reliable internet connection: Choose a trustworthy provider with sufficient bandwidth for your needs. Imagine multiple devices — laptops, smartphones, tablets — connected simultaneously. With good speed, you can expect a seamless experience with all devices.

  5. Optimize your website: Reduce image sizes, use clean code and eliminate unnecessary plugins.

  6. Use content delivery network (CDN) servers: These globally distributed servers bring content closer to your customers, reducing distance and improving speed.

  7. Check your Wi-Fi configuration: Place routers strategically and use less congested channels.

  8. Monitor your network: Identify potential risks or configuration issues and address them promptly.

Network latency is an important aspect of your operations’ performance. Understanding its causes and effects is the first step toward mitigating its negative impacts and improving your business’ efficiency and competitiveness.

Liberty Business is at the forefront of these modern technologies, providing customers with valuable insights on network latency and other business telecom topics. Business owners interested in learning more about this and other related business topics can contact a Liberty Business representative at (787) 963-1000 or reach out to their business account manager.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Achieving energy efficiency doesn’t have to break bank
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 27, 2014
Op-Ed: Eliminating ‘energy vampires’ at home
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 27, 2012

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“Puerto Rico is thriving as a luxury leisure destination for travelers and homeowners, and the entry of Four Seasons is a testament to the immense opportunities and bright future ahead.

We are confident that our partnership with Four Seasons will deliver exceptional value to the island and further elevate our resort and residences located in one of the most stunning and unique places in the world.”

 

—  John Paulson, founder of Paulson & Co.

 

Related Stories

Achieving energy efficiency doesn’t have to break bank
Op-Ed: Eliminating ‘energy vampires’ at home
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.