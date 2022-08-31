Local businessman Colón-Gerena named into Wendy’s Hall of Fame

At left, Jorge Colón-Gerena with other Wendy's executives.

Jorge Colón-Gerena, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Grupo Colón Gerena and Wendy’s Franchisee in Puerto Rico, is the 2022 inductee into the Wendy’s Company Hall of Fame.

The distinction is the highest honor in the Wendy’s system, recognizing a lifetime of achievement, high performance, and commitment to the brand.

Hall of Fame members are nominated for the award, voted on by prior Hall of Fame members, approved by Wendy’s leadership and then formally inducted by peers in the Hall of Fame, the company stated.

“We congratulate Jorge on his extraordinary achievements as a leader among the global franchise community at Wendy’s,” said Wendy’s Company CEO Todd Penegor. “It is such an honor to welcome him into the Wendy’s Hall of Fame where he will be joining the best of the best, including his late father Jorge Colón-Nevares.”

After assuming the Wendy’s Puerto Rico presidency in 1995, Colón-Gerena has grown the Wendy’s restaurant footprint in Puerto Rico by more than 300%, from 20 restaurants to 80 locations at present. Under his leadership, he and his team have “consistently achieved exceptional operational and financial performance within the Wendy’s system,” local company officials said.

With this award, Colón Gerena becomes only the second franchisee outside the continental United States to receive the recognition that was created in 1989. The first recipient was his father who was inducted in 2004 as founder of Wendy’s Puerto Rico.

“Since Jorge Colón-Gerena took over the reins at Wendy’s, the brand has experienced unprecedented growth and has maintained its leadership and strength, even with obstacles such as the pandemic, extreme weather events, economic recession and the current inflationary economy,” said Abigail Pringle, president of Wendy’s International.

“The executive leadership has remained firm in its commitment, continuing their development, and strengthening without sacrificing service, quality, or dedication to people,” she said.