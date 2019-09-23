Local co. Amasar nabs ‘Entrepreneurial Spirit award during pre18 DemoDay

September 23, 2019 64

Parallel18, the global business accelerator operating since 2015, carried out the pre18’s second-generation DemoDay where more than 30 local companies presented their products and services.

During the event, six companies received awards in different categories.

Amasar won the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award sponsored by the Business Council of Latin America. This award recognizes a company that represents resilience, innovation and social impact.

Amasar is a company dedicated to the production of flour out of breadfruit through dehydration, with high levels of fiber and naturally gluten free, pre18 officials said.

In the Women in Tech category, the award went to Sirena Patterns. This category was sponsored by Pilot 151, Codetrotters and the Womentechover initiative. The award aims to highlight women’s participation in the technology industry.

Sirena Patterns is an internet platform — founded by fashion designer Tommie Hernández — that teaches people around the world how to sew on stretch fabrics. It provides its users with online courses and sewing patterns.

The company Huerto Rico received the Community Impact award, which highlights companies that care for social challenges. This award was sponsored by co.co.haus. Huerto Rico is dedicated to growing different ingredients for chefs who want to make a change. They currently specialize in growing mushrooms on the island.

Also sponsored by co.co.haus, the Environmentally Friendly Award was awarded to Lattuga Organics for being a project focused on the use of sustainable ingredients. Lattuga Organics is dedicated to the production of organic products for the skin.

This second generation of pre18 comes under the motto “Puestos Pa’l Negocio”, which alludes to the Puerto Rican entrepreneurs willing and determined to develop the innovative component of their projects to be able to export them from the Island. The initiative arises to support and retain emerging entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico and is led by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.

“This edition of DemoDay is very special because it commemorates the Second Anniversary of Hurricane María. Looking back, after the catastrophe, I meditated on of the local startups, all the work they and the P18 team had accomplished and whether we could recover,” said Sebastián Vidal, executive director of parallel18.

“Today, two years later, I see these companies and can’t help but feel hopeful for the future. And this is all possible thanks to the people that work tirelessly to support the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, their commitment and their talent,” he said.

The companies that presented were: Island Bound, AssetShelf, PickUp Waste, Huerto Rico, Prento Farms, Tais , Affibox FreshH2O Solutions, Watric Energy Resources, BeanWards, Papio, Beauty911, Lattuga , Patterns, Amasar, Cabezoodos, LICKco , LabbGo , INSU , Sharp Focus VR , Fitverz , Healthy , CryptXLABS, FitWallet, Abexus, My DPO, Outcome Project, ALQMY, Synchrolog, Raincoat, and PinLatino.

“The innovation and creativity of these young companies drives us to continue to strengthen an infrastructure that accelerates its path to their business goals,” Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo said.

“That’s our commitment, to cater to the needs of startups to contribute significantly to economic growth,” said Crespo.

Prior to DemoDay, all the companies received 12-week training and a $20,000 grant for their projects.