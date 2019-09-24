P.R. to host CAPA Americas Aviation & LCCs Summit in ’20

September 24, 2019 63

CAPA – Centre for Aviation, a global market intelligence firm for the aviation and travel industry, announced the return of the CAPA Americas Aviation & LCCs Summit in 2020, with the 6th annual event to convene in San Juan, May 7-8, 2020.

With the Puerto Rico Tourism Company as the main sponsor, the Summit will tap into the latest developments, challenges and strategic issues facing the aviation industry in the Americas for two days of discussion, the trade group said.

“We’re excited about hosting CAPA Americas 2020. The celebration of this important event comes at a time when Puerto Rico reports that in less than 24 months, the island has not only recovered the number of inbound seats to the destination, but that this is the highest figure in over 10 years,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said.

“Similarly, during the first seven months of 2019, 6,283,202 passengers have transited throughout three main airports, a 1.4% and 13.6% increase over 2017 and 2018 levels, respectively.”

New to the 2020 event will be an injection of discussion on the evolving LCC market.

“North American LCCs are the most mature in the world, but recently they’ve faced headwinds to keep costs competitive while increasing revenue, as ULCCs become a significant force,” said CAPA Chairman Emeritus Peter Harbison.

“This is driving them all to embrace product segmentation, build international networks and seek ways to maximize value for premium offerings. In this environment, North American LCCs are beginning to take center stage in the industry,” he said.

The forum will examine the geopolitical outlook and its potential changes following the 2020 election, the flow-on impact of the MAX groundings on local carriers, airline infrastructure reform, as well as the continued development of route economics as new aircraft technology opens up ultra long-haul markets.

In line with previous years, the summit will attract hundreds of senior aviation and transport executives, airports, political leaders, industry experts and suppliers worldwide.

