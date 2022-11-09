Local consultancy firm Rockelis Partners gets CVA business valuation certification 

Jesús D. Mattei, founder and of boutique business valuation and financial advisory firm Rockelis Partners.

Jesús D. Mattei, founder and of boutique business valuation and financial advisory firm Rockelis Partners, recently received the Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) certification, a designation that confirms that the adviser is properly trained to manage a wide range of range of assessment situations.

Awarded by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA), the CVA assures Rockelis’ current and prospective clients that their adviser meets the most rigorous industry standards, in addition to adhering to best practices and high knowledge standards. Mattei is one of the few advisors on the island to have the CVA certification.

For business owners, knowing an exact value for their business will affect not only their current financial wellbeing, but future exit strategies as well.

Business valuation professionals can also identify operational inefficiencies and create stronger cash flow, all of which means more value for the organization. Valuation is important because it gives potential buyers an idea of how much they should pay for an asset or business, and potential sellers how much they should sell for.

“With this certification our clients know that they are in good hands when receiving our support in the valuation of their business,” said Mattei.

“We put our expertise and experience, along with a commitment to continuing education, at their disposal to develop sound valuation strategies focused on delivering maximum value. The CVA is an achievement for all our clients,” he said.

CVAs perform an in-depth analysis to determine the fair value of a business. They consider basic factors like industry averages and combine them with more nuanced information like a company’s marketability, financial health, and growth prospects. Businesses use these valuations to help with activities such as selling or merging their businesses, expanding, hiring new partners, or overcoming financial disputes.

“The CVA designation is an indication to the business, professional, and legal communities that the designee has met NACVA’s rigorous standards of professionalism, expertise, objectivity, and integrity in the field of performing business valuations, and the attendant financial consulting related to the discipline,” said Parnell Black, CEO of NACVA.

CVAs have many skills that are useful to a business. That is, they specialize in business valuations, but their skills have many extensions. Successful valuation depends on a business’ ability to measure non-tangible information such as financial management, external economic and geographic factors, and predict the long-term success of the enterprise.

To determine these numbers, CVAs use their analytical skills, along with their industry experience and interpersonal skills to help with large-scale litigation, acquisitions, and transitions.

According to NACVA, 10 million small businesses will change hands in the next 10 years in the United States. Therefore, an increasing number of business owners turn to the services of a business valuation specialist to carry out a variety of procedures, including: selling or merging the business; carry out the transition of the business to family members or other partners; expand the business and secure the necessary capital; accept new partners and determine the purchase price; develop an exit strategy prior to retirement; divide and/or dissolve the business; handle financial litigation; and increase the company’s value.