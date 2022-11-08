Metro by T-Mobile 5G prepaid service launches in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

From left: Wency Baerga and Terry Hayes, senior vice president of T-Mobile’s US prepaid markets, announce the arrival of the Metro by T-Mobile service.

Metro by T-Mobile, the wireless carrier’s 5G prepaid service was officially unveiled in Puerto Rico, to offer calling as well as mobile hotspots, VIX+ streaming for a year, T-Mobile Tuesdays, and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) discount program, among others.

The service will also be available in the US Virgin Islands, company officials said.

Metro by T-Mobile customers will have access to more than 25 phone options, including the latest 5G Android and iOS smartphones, including 13 free 5G models: the REVVL 6 Pro, REVVL 6, REVVL V+, Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A13, MotoG Stylus, MotoG, Nokia G400, Nokia X100, TCL Stylus, TCL30 XE, OnePlus Nord N200, OnePlus Nord N20.

In addition, Metro by T-Mobile includes tablets and hotspots among its variety of equipment.

“Metro by T-Mobile is here for customers who won’t settle for just prepaid service and refuse any compromise. In the past, being a prepaid customer meant lesser quality equipment, service, and coverage. That’s over today,” said Wency Baerga, senior sales director for Puerto Rico.

“Metro by T-Mobile is revolutionizing the industry with an unlimited 5G prepaid service with the best value option on the market,” she said.

On Metro’s best plans, customers also get:

15 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot per line;

100 GB of Google One when activating an Android device;

5G equipment deals with a huge selection of free 5G phones, tablets, and hotspots

Amazon Prime Membership (limited time offer); and,

A family can activate four lines and get unlimited 5G Internet for $30 per month per line, taxes and fees included.

Metro by T-Mobile is launching with 12 exclusive stores islandwide, which will increase to 20 points of sale by the end of the year, as well as in more than 225 independent mobile services locations throughout the island.

The municipalities with Metro by T-Mobile presence are: Aguada, Aguadilla, Bayamón (Forest Hills and Canton Mall), Caguas, Carolina, Coamo, Guayama, Hatillo, Humacao, Manatí, Mayagüez, Naranjito, Ponce, San Juan (Reparto Metropolitano and Hato Rey), San Lorenzo, Toa Alta, and Vega Baja.

As part of the new service, Metro by T-Mobile will include the ViX+ platform, which offers 10,000 hours of original series, movies, news, and sports live in Spanish, with more than 4,000 hours of live soccer.

The launch of Metro by T-Mobile will provide an expected economic boost with the creation of more than 50 direct jobs; and it is expected to reach more than 90 jobs by the end of 2022. It will also generate nearly 200 indirect jobs in construction, assembly, maintenance, and suppliers, among others, throughout Puerto Rico, company officials confirmed.