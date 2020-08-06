Local entrepreneurs launch V-Market online vegan grocery store

August 6, 2020 48

Entrepreneurs Christian Santarrosa and Jodelis Nieves announced the launch of V-Market, a Puerto Rico-based fully vegan virtual supermarket.

The married couple has been developing the concept for more than two years and due to the pandemic, decided to initially launch an online supermarket.

“We’re the first supermarket in Puerto Rico whose merchandise is fully plant-based without animal ingredients,” said Santarrosa.

“Unlike vegan health foods, V-Market focuses on food, not supplements. The idea is for the consumer to acquire all the products they find in a traditional supermarket, but free of cruelty and ingredients of animal origin, and with a ‘next day ‘delivery service to the entire island,” he said.

The couple has been leading a vegan lifestyle for five years, and through the online grocery store, “the client will be able to access the platform through their mobile device or from their computer and choose the foods or products of their preference with ease and confidence,” said Santarrosa.

Meanwhle, Nieves said “as a company we try to read the labels to ensure that the products are free of animal ingredients. So, we invite all consumers to enjoy our products, since people don’t necessarily have to be vegan to make good decisions regarding their health.”