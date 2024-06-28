Lockheed Martin, Infosys BPM announce expansions, new jobs in Aguadilla

Lockheed Martin, which has had a presence in Puerto Rico since 2007, announced it will add 225 jobs to its payroll of 245 employees.

Both aerospace industries have had a long-standing presence in Puerto Rico.

Lockheed Martin Global Inc. and Infosys BPM made separate announcements of expansion and job creation at their respective facilities in the western town of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Lockheed Martin, which has had a presence in Puerto Rico since 2007, announced it will add 225 jobs to its current payroll of 245 employees, following a $1.3 million investment in its operations. The company received support from the Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) Puerto Rico Economic Incentives Fund.

Lockheed Martin offers management consulting services and technical support for computing and software development, and will invest in machinery and equipment, as well as in the retention and creation of full-time jobs.

“The aerospace sector is one of the three sectors with the capacity for global expansion in the strategic economic development plan for Puerto Rico #PRopósito,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre. “This important sector has grown exponentially in the last 10 years with the creation of more than 9,000 jobs, many of them in the engineering area.”

Joel Johnson, chief information security officer, said, “Lockheed Martin maintains a long-standing relationship with the government of Puerto Rico, which represents our unwavering commitment to driving growth, fostering innovation and expanding economic opportunities inside and outside of Aguadilla.”

“Through this strategic investment, and with the collaboration of the DDEC, we will continue to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers in Puerto Rico, as well as establishing a path for their future development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Infosys BPM announced the addition of a second office in Aguadilla, which will add 325 jobs to its current workforce of 300.

With the opening of the new structure, nine years after the first building the company occupied in 2015, also in Aguadilla, Infosys BPM intends to expand its capacity to serve more clients in the aerospace, health, finance and telecommunications sectors, offering employment opportunities in knowledge-based data processing and customer service.

This expansion, in addition to benefiting the company’s production, will contribute significantly to the economy of the northwest region of the island, officials said.

Infosys BPM Limited is the business process management subsidiary of Infosys Limited, based in Bengaluru, India, and specializes in order management and customer support services for the aerospace, aviation and defense industries. It also provides services to local and international government sectors and IT support for the health sector.

Infosys BPM CEO Anantha Radhakrishnan said, “Our new expanded facilities in Puerto Rico are another important step towards accelerating innovation for global companies, as Infosys BPM continues to focus on providing value from its processes of excellence.”

“The second Infosys center will continue to provide services to local and global clients in places such as the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a highly qualified and competitive workforce, with professionals who remain at the forefront of innovation and technology,” Cidre said.

“It’s another step forward toward the growth of the aerospace industry in Puerto Rico, which will strengthen our position in the global market,” he added.