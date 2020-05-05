L’Oréal Caribe donates COVID-19 protection equipment in Puerto Rico

May 5, 2020 150

L’Oréal Caribe, the local subsidiary of L’Oréal SA is providing health professionals at hospitals and healthcare centers in Puerto Rico handling the COVID-19 crisis with individual protection equipment as well as health and hygiene items for hair and skin from its portfolio of global brands.

The individual protection equipment consists of masks, gloves and gowns to support those health professionals “who are on the battlefield against the virus across the island,” company officials said.

“As a proud member of the Puerto Rican community, L’Oréal Caribe is committed to the health and safety of Puerto Ricans, particularly those health professionals who selflessly risk their lives to support our community, during this time of crisis,” said Dave Hughes, general manager of L’Oréal Caribe.

“As a team, we wanted to show our support and provide these health professionals with the necessary equipment and hygiene items to keep them and their families safe while they play such a critical role in the fight against the virus,” he said.

The local institutions benefitting from L’Oréal Caribe donations are: the Río Piedras Medical Center; Auxilio Mutuo Hospital; Bayamón Regional Hospital; Pavia Hospital in Santurce; MAM Center; UPR Comprehensive Cancer Center; and HIMA Hospitals.

Global demand and the lack of equipment necessary to protect essential personnel around the world has made the acquisition of medical protection equipment difficult. Donations help close the gap to ensure the safety of health professionals in Puerto Rico.

