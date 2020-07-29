Podcast

LUMA Energy CEO offers insights on P3 deal to run PREPA’s grid

July 29, 20200108

It has been a little more than a month since the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority announced that LUMA Energy had been chosen to operate, maintain and modernize the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s electricity transmission and distribution system for the next 15 years.

Since then, there has been much talk from different sectors in Puerto Rico concerned about what’s to come.

So, with that said, News is my Business sat down with LUMA Energy CEO Wayne K. Stensby to talk about aspects related to the agreement and how it will affect consumers, as well as the “behind-the-scenes” of the deal.

