LUMA launches dashboard tracking progress of projects, initiatives

It will provide progress of work to install streetlights, upgrade equipment, trim hazardous vegetation and more.

LUMA Energy announced the launch of its new “Progress for Puerto Rico” dashboard, which is designed to provide its 1.5 million customers and stakeholders with monthly updates on the significant work being done to improve the electrical system.

The dashboard will track the status of various programs and initiatives, including Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) project progress, the number of pole replacements, new streetlight installations, smart meter installations, miles of vegetation trimmed or cleared, substation upgrades, and energy saved through customer-focused conservation programs.

“Progress matters to our customers. It’s what they are demanding, and our LUMA team is working tirelessly every day to deliver. As part of this effort, our new Progress Dashboard will help keep our customers informed,” said LUMA President Juan Saca.

“It allows them, or our stakeholders, to hold us accountable for our work and the progress being made, and it will help correct the misperceptions that minimize the real progress being made,” he added. “Make no mistake, our mission is to transform and modernize the electrical system, and we’re determined to achieve this goal.”

Initiatives being tracked in the dashboard include updates on major FEMA-funded projects and other key areas. Specific areas of progress include:

Community streetlight initiative : Install 300,000 streetlights across all 78 municipalities to improve safety and energy efficiency.

: Install 300,000 streetlights across all 78 municipalities to improve safety and energy efficiency. Substation equipment improvements : Assess and upgrade 60 pieces of equipment to address high voltage and improve reliability.

: Assess and upgrade 60 pieces of equipment to address high voltage and improve reliability. Vegetation safety and reliability initiative : Clear 16,000 miles of powerlines over the next three years to minimize downed poles and reduce power outages.

: Clear 16,000 miles of powerlines over the next three years to minimize downed poles and reduce power outages. Routine vegetation trimming : Trim hazardous vegetation from infrastructure in daily operations to minimize outages.

: Trim hazardous vegetation from infrastructure in daily operations to minimize outages. Smart meter initiative : Assess 1.5 million smart meters for future improvements to improve outage response.

: Assess 1.5 million smart meters for future improvements to improve outage response. Customer energy savings programs: Help customers save energy at their homes or businesses.

Pole replacement program: Replace 100,000 utility poles to strengthen the electric system against storms.