Mano Amiga program bestows $200K in grants to 17 nonprofits

On November 09, 2022, Fundación Plaza Las Américas and Fundación Plaza Del Caribe celebrated the second 2022 edition of the Programa Mano Amiga donations to selected nonprofit organizations.

The Mano Amiga Program of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations recently held its 13th round of donations, distributing $200,000 in grants to 17 nonprofit entities in Puerto Rico, which will benefit more than 80,000 people.

“Today I invite you to continue working together in the construction of the new Puerto Rico that we all yearn for,” said Jaime Fonalledas-Rubert, president of the Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe Foundations.

“You are one of the most important forces in the island because you are close to the communities, you know their needs and limitations and year after year you face and overcome the challenges along the way,” he said.

The Plaza Del Caribe Foundation awarded donations to four organizations that will directly impact more than 2,600 people: University of Puerto Rico, Ponce campus, Coordinadora Paz para la Mujer, Fundación Música y País, and the San Germán Children’s Shelter.

Meanwhile, the Plaza Las Américas Foundation gave donations to 13 organizations that will reach more than 77,500 people. The chosen organizations are: Fundación Atención Atención, Alianza para un Puerto Rico sin Drogas, Fundación Hospital Pediátrico, Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, Niños de Nueva Esperanza, Maví, Mauro, Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Epilepsia, Universidad del Sagrado Corazón, Centro Comunitario Rvda. Inés Figueroa Inc., Politécnico Amigó, Casa Manuel Fernández Juncos and the Ana G. Méndez University System.

Of the total donations approved, nine are mainly for programs in education, five art and culture programs, and three for the improvement of the physical or mental health of the participants. Of the nine projects approved in education, four of them may also help support the creation of new businesses.

“You’re the ones who teach us that the best way to build is to do it, day by day, hand in hand, with faith and optimism because you know that thousands of people you serve depend on you”, said Fonalledas-Rubert.

Twice a year, the Mano Amiga Program receives donation requests from organizations that meet the requirements, which are evaluated by a panel followed by an announcement of the selected organizations.

To participate, applicant entities must work in one of the following areas: Education, Care for the Elderly, Art and Culture, Entrepreneurship or Health. The next application period will be in March 2023.