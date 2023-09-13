ManpowerGroup, Para la Naturaleza to plant 1 tree for each employee hired

From left: ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico’s general manager, Melissa Rivera-Roena, and the president of Para la Naturaleza, Fernando Loveras-San Miguel, sign the collaborative agreement.

ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico’s general manager, Melissa Rivera-Roena, and the president of Para la Naturaleza, Fernando Lloveras-San Miguel, signed a collaborative agreement that paves the way for the production, planting and maintenance of one tree for each person hired by ManpowerGroup, which specializes in talent acquisition.

Rivera-Roena said the agreement was the result of a proposal to find a project that would have a significant impact on its sustainability program, which is guided by the environmental awareness, social and corporate governance (ESG) values of the multinational company, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary in Puerto Rico this year.

“It is believed that Puerto Rico lost up to 31 million trees after [Hurricane] María. This is in addition to the trees that are cut down as part of the deforestation caused by urban sprawl and other activities,” Rivera-Roena said.

She continued, “Thinking about all the care a tree needs, from a seed until it reaches maturity, motivated us to contribute in this way. A tree gives life, and every day, our team at ManpowerGroup works to transform the lives of people who achieve their goals and dreams by securing employment to improve their financial stability and that of their families. This agreement is a metaphor for compassion toward nature and humanity.”

Meanwhile, Lloveras-San Miguel stated that Para la Naturaleza has planted 217,255 native and endemic trees since Hurricane María with the help of volunteers and organizations. He also mentioned that “collaboration among all sectors is vital to contributing to reforestation, particularly when the Puerto Rican archipelago is facing the effects of climate change, such as extreme heat.”

Para la Naturaleza operates five plant nurseries across different regions, producing 80,000 trees annually.

As part of the agreement, ManpowerGroup will donate an average of $43,200 during its 65th anniversary year while setting its sights on future collaborations. This contribution will support the germination, planting and maintenance of trees at Para la Naturaleza’s nurseries and properties. ManpowerGroup’s staff have also dedicated volunteer hours to the Hacienda La Esperanza nursery in Manatí.

“Planting trees is very important in Puerto Rico. I urge colleagues from all industries to join Para la Naturaleza in this very important effort, and contribute to the preservation of areas with high ecological value. Let’s heed the call of Mother Earth,” Rivera-Roena.