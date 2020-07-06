SME hosts webinar on challenges for employers, workforce in COVID-19 scenario

July 6, 2020 195

Beyond the drastic change that a collective migration to remote work represented after the arrival of COVID-19, new challenges are arising for employers and employees, the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME, in Spanish) stated.

To offer guides that facilitate the adaptation process of both parties, Ignacio Casillas, regional director of ManpowerGroup Caribe and Central America, will offer, along with the SME a webinar entitled “New skills for the working world.”

On July 8 at 10 a.m. the skills revolution caused by the pandemic in the workplace, the challenges of telework, the role of leadership and communication in change processes, as well as business continuity planning will be discussed in this online seminar.

“In response to the pandemic, the association incorporated SME Webinars into its offerings as part of the benefits included in the annual membership,” said Stella Roque, president of the professional association.

“Starting in July, these online seminars will be held monthly with the goal of continuing to offer valuable educational content for our members, whose participation is free,” she said. “Sales and marketing professionals who are not SME members interested in its continued development may also register.”

To register, visit smepr.org or Eventbrite.com.