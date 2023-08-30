Maritime Transit Authority signs $70M contract for 4 new ferries

The ferries, designed to transport 300 passengers and 300 short tons of cargo, will run between the Municipality of Ceiba and the island-municipalities of Vieques and Culebra. They are expected to be delivered in late 2024.

The Maritime Transit Authority (ATM, in Spanish) has awarded a $70 million contract to Louisiana-based Conrad Shipyard LLC for the construction of four cargo and passenger ferry vessels.

The government agency will fully cover the contract’s cost with federal funds, said Josué Ménendez, executive director of the Integrated Transportation Authority, the parent agency of ATM.

Designed to transport 300 passengers and 300 short tons of cargo, the ferries will operate between the Municipality of Ceiba and the island-municipalities of Vieques and Culebra. Conrad announced its plans to deliver the first ferry by late 2024.

“We’re honored to have been selected by the Puerto Rico Maritime Transit Authority for this important project,” said Johnny Conrad, CEO of Conrad Shipyard. “This contract supports our commitment to delivering quality vessels that prioritize safety, efficiency and passenger comfort.”

Conrad previously constructed and sent two ferries to the ATM, which are currently operational.

“We look forward to partnering with the Puerto Rico Maritime Transit Authority once again to deliver these vessels,” the CEO added.

The ferries’ passenger amenities “were designed with comfort and convenience in mind, enhancing the overall experience for those traveling between Puerto Rico’s ports,” Conrad Shipyard stated. “With modern propulsion systems and advanced design techniques for optimum space utilization, these ferries will stand the test of time and serve residents for decades to come.”

Menéndez said that his agency is “excited to work alongside Conrad Shipyard on this project. These new ferries will play a vital role in improving connectivity across our region and facilitating the movement of both passengers and vehicles to and from the island-municipalities.”

The official added that the “new vessels will provide the much-needed resiliency that the residents from the island-municipalities of Vieques and Culebra need during regular operations and under emergency situations. Based on our past relationship, we’re confident that Conrad Shipyard’s commitment to excellence will result in vessels that exceed our expectations.”