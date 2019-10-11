Market Tech Consulting opens $1M contact center in Bayamón

October 11, 2019 218

Marking its third year of operations in Puerto Rico, Market Tech Consulting has inaugurated a new contact center in Bayamón staffed by a 100% local workforce to provide commercial and service support to businesses and professionals.

The new facilities entailed an investment of $1 million and house 187 work units that generate 300 direct local jobs, offering 24/7 services. An additional 50 work units will be added by the end of the year and 300 additional in the next 18 months, company executives said.

“Market Tech Consulting supports the profitability and the growth of the business by maximizing the client relationship,” said Frank Bisese, chief operating officer of Market Tech Consulting, whose portfolio of clients in Puerto Rico includes the banking and pharmaceutical industries, as well as legal and medical offices.

The company received the support of the Municipality of Bayamón through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

“The contact center is a strategic resource to optimize processes and services and to increase customer engagement – for businesses that recognize the value of the client experience,” said Sales Account Manager Charlotte Serrano.

Among the bilingual services that Market Tech Consulting provides: help desk and hotline services, market research, lead generation, new business development, order processing, appointment scheduling, data entry, billing and collection, disbursements, third party verification, customized programs depending on the business and the type of product/service/solution it provides.

As part of its value proposition, Market Tech Consulting has communication redundancy as well as multiple facility locations to ensure the continuity of operations in the case of an emergency or a disaster. Furthermore, the company places a premium on quality control done centrally in its Puerto Rico call center to ensure consistency, executives confirmed.

The founding partners of Market Tech Consulting — José Suárez, Frank Bisese, and Ken Bartz — bring more than 35 years of experience in managing call solutions and marketing strategies with experience in banking, auto, health care, billing, collection, state and federal program disbursements. They launched the company in 2016.

Market Tech Consulting’s new headquarters are located in the Class A corporate office complex of Metro Medical Center in Bayamón. The two towers span more than 150,000 square feet and nearly 800 parking spaces.

