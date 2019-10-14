Aloft Hotels, slated to open in December, to host job fair

October 14, 2019 33

Marriott International’s incubator brand, Aloft Hotels, which opens in December in the El Distrito area in San Juan, will host a job fair to fill some 45 positions that the eclectic hotel that is known for meeting the demands of the modern traveler, will need.

The job fair will be held Oct. 16 in room 102 of the Puerto Rico Convention Center in Miramar, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Christian Nieves, general manager of the property. The hotel expects to recruit 45 professionals to fill positions such as: reception, cooks, maintenance, sales, reservations, bartenders, accounting, assistant general manager, among others.

“It is vital that people attending the Aloft job fair have previously applied for the position they are interested in on the Marriot website,” said Nieves, noting applicants should visit www.marriottcareers.com or www.aloftjobs.com.

“We know there are excellent hotel industry professionals in Puerto Rico, and we’re confident we will recruit a team of excellence for the first Aloft Hotel that opens in Puerto Rico and in the Caribbean,” said Nieves.

Aloft Puerto Rico will open its doors in December as part of El Distrito, the new entertainment project that is being developed at a cost of $125 million and that “anticipates injecting a new sense of style, innovation and energy to the local scene,” Nieves added.

The hotel will have 175 rooms loft-style, spread out over seven floors.

