Corteva Agriscience begins new phase of innovation in P.R.

Following three decades of operating in Puerto Rico from its headquarters in Salinas under the names of DuPont Pioneer and Dow AgroSciences, the company is starting a new phase of operations focused on the research and development of corn, sorghum and soybean seeds under Corteva Agriscience name.

Through this effort, the company “strengthens its position as a market leader in seed technologies, crop protection and modern agriculture,” the company said.

“We remain firm in our commitment to promoting farmer productivity, as well as the health and well-being of the consumers we serve,” said Jaime Sánchez, leader of Corteva Agriscience on the island.

“We bring to the table almost a century of agricultural experience and a spirit of innovation focused on working with the entire food system to produce a safe supply of healthy food,” he said, adding that Corteva Agriscience will “continue to develop some of the most important innovations in the market to uniquely transform the food system, helping farmers produce better, more abundant and healthier crops, while consuming fewer natural resources.”

Corteva Agriscience’s facilities on the island — which comprise research centers in Salinas and Aibonito, and a specialized laboratory in Salinas — is recognized as the ideal place for research and development. It provides up to five cycles of corn cultivation for Population Development Trait Integration projects. Other crops such as sorghum, soy and cotton are also in the pipeline for research projects.

With this initiative, Corteva Agriscience also reaffirms its role as a major corporate citizen in the community. The company is one of the main employers in the Salinas area, employing more than 1,000 people (both permanent and seasonal personnel) and generates hundreds of indirect and induced jobs, the firm confirmed.

The company is also an important center for college students and academic researchers and is one of the main employers of newly graduated agronomists from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus.

Corteva actively works with local universities and nonprofit entities to help train, encourage and inspire the next generation of farmers through innovative partnerships such as the one currently in place with the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico and the Inter-American University, Barranquitas campus.

In addition to Puerto Rico, Corteva Agriscience is present in more than 130 countries, including more than 140 Research and Development centers with more than 20 thousand employees.

To mark its new business phase, Corteva announced more than $110,000 in donations. The company awarded an $83,000 grant for the reconstruction of the green roof of the Centro Criollo de Ciencia y Tecnología del Caribe in Caguas, which was damaged by Hurricane María. C3Tec is an interactive space where young people and adults can expand their knowledge of science through exhibitions, programs and specialized events.

The company also supported the 4-H Agricultural Challenge project with a $30,000 sponsorship package. This initiative of the programmatic area of the Youth and 4-H Clubs of the Agricultural Extension Service addresses the needs of young people between the ages of 5 and 18 so that they acquire knowledge and develop skills and positive attitudes that allow them to become useful citizens in society.

The Challenge is an opportunity for young 4-H participants to encourage participation, the exchange ideas, talents and experiences in which agriculture is the focus.

