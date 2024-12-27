Marshalls, TJ Maxx mark Three Kings Day with special box

This year, Marshalls and TJ Maxx stores in Puerto Rico will offer the Three Kings Day boxes for free until Jan. 5 or while supplies last.

The specially designed box is the creation of Puerto Rican artist Alexis “Che” Cortés.

Marshalls and TJ Maxx continue their annual tradition of honoring Three Kings Day, a cherished Puerto Rican holiday, by offering families visiting their stores specially designed gift boxes.

This year’s collaboration features the work of Puerto Rican illustrator Alexis “Che” Cortés, whose design, “Postales de Puerto Rico,” highlights the cultural significance of the holiday.

“Puerto Rican culture inspires much of my work, and designing this year’s box was an opportunity to evoke the nostalgia and joy of Three Kings Day through scenes that reflect our traditions, from gathering grass at ‘abuela’s’ house to enjoying a big family dinner with ‘pasteles, pernil and arroz con gandules,’” Cortés said. “The postcard aims to invite Puerto Rican families to stay connected and celebrate this day that is so meaningful to our culture.”

The box’s design celebrates key moments of the holiday season, such as children gathering grass for the camels, family meals and “parrandas.” A detachable postcard at its center encourages families to connect with loved ones, whether on the island or in the diaspora.

“We’re proud to celebrate this important holiday alongside the Puerto Rican community, which has welcomed us into their lives and homes over the years,” said a spokesperson for The TJX Companies Inc. “Since launching this initiative in 2016, our goal has been to celebrate the holiday season with our customers while showcasing Puerto Rico’s cultural traditions and exceptional talent.”

The boxes are available for free at Marshalls and TJ Maxx stores in Puerto Rico until Jan. 5 or while supplies last.