Masters of AI Strategy launches to help Puerto Rico businesses adopt AI

**Caption:** Masters of AI Strategy, a new initiative by Astrid Vélez and Elsa del Pino, aims to help Puerto Rico businesses integrate artificial intelligence to drive growth and efficiency. (Credit: Iryna Drozd | Dreamstime.com)

The initiative aims to train 500 businesses on artificial integration and business automation.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transitioned from a futuristic concept to an essential tool for business growth and transformation. Recognizing the need for Puerto Rican companies to embrace this technological shift, entrepreneurs Astrid Vélez and Elsa del Pino have launched Masters of AI Strategy, an initiative designed to train and guide local businesses in effectively integrating AI into their operations.

A 2024 McKinsey survey found that 50% of U.S. companies have adopted AI in some capacity, increasing productivity by 20% to 30%. Meanwhile, Gartner predicts that by 2027, AI-driven automation will reduce global operational costs by 15%.

“Having the right support to understand what artificial intelligence can do, to identify the right tools and how they can be applied to the neuralgic areas of the company, is vital,” said Vélez, a strategist and business consultant with experience in neuroscience and corporate leadership across Puerto Rico, the U.S. Hispanic market and Latin America. “This project provides a clear, actionable road map to turn this technology into a real engine of growth.”

Del Pino, an expert in AI and neuromarketing, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond theoretical training.

“We want entrepreneurs and their teams to understand how to apply artificial intelligence immediately and effectively, aligning it with their business strategies to see tangible results in a short time,” she said.

The program, which aims to impact 500 businesses, focuses on five key areas. It provides training for leaders and teams, equipping them with the expertise to leverage AI for strategic and informed decision-making. It also helps businesses develop growth plans to ensure AI integration aligns with their objectives for maximum impact.

The initiative includes hands-on AI implementation training to improve agility and productivity while also facilitating business automation through customized solutions such as chatbots, customer relationship management (CRM) systems and intelligent workflows. It also promotes a cultural shift toward AI, helping companies embrace technological change as a tool for improving business performance, Vélez said.

The economic potential of AI is vast. PwC estimates that AI-driven automation could contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, a 14% increase in global gross domestic product. However, a major challenge remains workforce readiness. A Deloitte study found that only 17% of companies believe their employees are prepared to collaborate with AI.

Vélez stressed that Masters of AI Strategy aims to close this gap by combining training, cultural transformation and business development, equipping Puerto Rico’s businesses with the tools to compete in an increasingly AI-driven economy.